New seaside chippy opens despite 'price of everything' going up

Pia fish and chips has just opened in Sheringham's High Street. Pictured are Elenor, Alex and Imam Gokmen. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

With power costs surging, fish pricier than ever and hospitality staff shortages - now does not seem like the best time to open a new chippy.

But despite the challenges two north Norfolk brothers have done just that by launching Pia Fish and Chips in Sheringham's High Street.

Alex Gokmen at Pia fish and chips in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Alex Gokmen, 53, works with his brother Imam, 45, who also runs Nelson chippy in Holt's High Street.

Alex, who has been working in chip shops since 1991 but has not done so since his last business, in Colchester, closed in 2017, said he was ready for the challenge.

He said: "The price of everything is going up. But I've worked all my life, and since 2017 I have done nothing.

Imam Gokmen at Pia fish and chips in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"So we're here, in the middle of it, and we've spent a lot of money improving the shop.

"It's hard work, but in the end I hope it's going to be rewarded."

Alex said he also plans to offer gourmet burgers, but he had not yet been able to recruit enough staff members for this.

"If anybody knows how to make a burger and wants to join the team they will be more than welcome," he said.

Some of the food at Pia fish and chips in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Alex said they wanted to open before everything was fully in place in order to catch the end of the summer tourist season.

The shop where Pia is located used to be Sheringham Fish Bar and Kebab Delight. This takeaway was forced to shut in February after North Norfolk District Council issued it with a hygiene emergency prohibition notice.

Inside Pia fish and chips in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The unit has since been refitted and has new seating, lighting and decor.

Alex said the name Pia meant 'togetherness' in a Kurdish dialect called Zazaki. The Gokmans are originally from Turkey, and Alex moved to the UK in 1988.

He said: "We haven't done any advertising, but we've had a positive reaction so far."

Pia is open every day midday to 9pm. Its hours will be reduced during the colder months, but it will stay open.

Alex said: "We don't want to leave the locals without fish and chips over winter, and I want to get involved with the community."