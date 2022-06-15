News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Business

Penney's new flower shop shows business is blooming

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:04 PM June 15, 2022
Penney Spall, who runs Penney’s flowers and craft centre in North Walsham.

Penney Spall, who runs Penney’s flowers and craft centre in North Walsham. - Credit: Supplied by Penney Spall

Her business is growing in every sense of the word. 

Less than two years after fulfilling her dream of opening a flower shop, Penney Spall, 47, from North Walsham, has moved to bigger premises.

Penney’s Flowers and Craft Centre has joined 13 other shop outlets at Wroxham Barns after previously operating at North Walsham Garden Centre.

Ms Spall opened the florists in July 2020, just months after being made redundant during the initial Covid lockdown.

She said: "Owning my own flower shop has been a dream of mine since qualifying as a florist over 25 years ago. 

Penney Spall's new flower shop at Wroxham Barns.

Penney Spall's new flower shop at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Supplied by Penney Spall

"Never in a million years did I ever expect to relocate to bigger premises within two years of opening as the flower side of the shop has grown and I needed more work space to accommodate the workload.

"Wroxham Barns are expanding their activities for children and families. There is plenty to do and so hopefully my little business will grow as well."

Wroxham News

Don't Miss

Tom Jones performing at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Tom Jones' Blickling Hall concert postponed

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Vincent Rd Sheringham

Seafront flats bid deemed 'unsafe' amid concerns over stability of cliff

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Tim Woodman and Cross Keys Dilham

Village pub calls restrictions on live music 'a nightmare'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Tom and Tiffany Youngs with their daughter, Maisie, pictured in 2018.Picture: Courtesy of the Youngs

Tiffany Youngs, wife of Tom Youngs dies, after cancer battle

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon