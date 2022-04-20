New paddleboard hire centre offering dirty fries and pizza opens in village
- Credit: Summer SUP Paddle Board Hire
A family who started renting paddleboards from their home in a north Norfolk village during lockdown have now opened a hire centre on the River Bure.
Thomas Farrow and his partner Alisha Perry started renting the boards after their home village of Coltishall saw an influx of visitors looking to paddle their way through the lockdown Summer of 2020.
Now he has taken the business to the next level, opening Summer SUP Paddle Board Hire at the Bridgehouse Hotel, opposite the bridge between the village and Horstead, on April 8.
The hire centre, which is open from 9am to 9pm everyday, allows visitors to rent a paddleboard for three hours for £16.99 and also offers boat, kayak and canoe hire along with a range of hot and cold drinks, pizzas and dirty fries available from its food trailer.
So far Mr Farrow says both customers and villagers have been "really happy" with the new business.
He said: "I did it last year from my home and we had tons of people coming round to rent them.
""Then this year I wanted to see if we could get somewhere near the water to rent them from and so we asked the B&B and they were happy for us to use their land.
Most Read
- 1 Ukrainian mum and son settle into Norfolk MP's home
- 2 'We rely on people passing through' - Shopkeepers concerns over plans for town centre
- 3 Plans go in for six new homes next to coastal church
- 4 Inquests open into deaths at home of Cromer couple
- 5 Rescues prompt warning to coast walkers and swimmers
- 6 Busy town centre road to close for two months due to gas works
- 7 Details of town's Jubilee street party revealed
- 8 Woman opens cafe next to chippy in seaside village
- 9 Obituary: Centenarian fisherman famed for having chickens that laid 'blueish' eggs
- 10 Inquest opens after man's body found in car park
"Over the bank holiday weekend we had loads of people down here renting them, so it's been going really well so far."
After being given permission to use the land, Mr Farrow set about transforming the landscape in order to make it perfect for paddleboarding.
He added: "I've completely re-landscaped the area to make it perfect for hiring the boards and we've also got two boats we hire out.
"The reaction so far has been really positive, we're based on a public footpath so people can see through and they've all said they're really happy with how it looks.
"The locals think the transformation of the area is incredible and refreshing.
"We have planted flowerbeds and cleaned up the whole area to make it more inviting and accessible to the public."
To rent a craft visit the company's website here.