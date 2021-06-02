Why town's post office is losing its cash point
- Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske
A town's only post office has removed its cash machine due to a decrease in customer usage.
There has been much speculation as to why North Walsham Post Office removed the machine last month, however, a Post Office official has now explained that the machine belonged to Bank of Ireland, which has exited the UK market, and due to a lack of usage.
The Post Office confirmed customers could continue to withdraw cash and make deposits at the counter.
It leaves the town centre with three ATMs, two at Lloyds Bank and one at Santander.
A Post Office spokesperson said: “Post Office ATMs are currently owned and operated by the Bank of Ireland who are exiting the UK market.
You may also want to watch:
"We are investing £16m to safeguard 1,400 ATMs across the UK.
"After carefully considering customer usage, we have taken the decision not to replace the ATM at North Walsham Post Office.
Most Read
- 1 Stunning Jaguar scoops award at classic cars day
- 2 Archaeological unit behind major Norfolk excavations to be closed down
- 3 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 4 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
- 5 Nine one-bedroom flats to be built above bank
- 6 County's beaches busy as roads grind to a halt over bank holiday
- 7 New watch station opened as emergency services prepare for manic summer
- 8 Slow-moving traffic building towards the coast on Bank Holiday Monday
- 9 'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines
- 10 UK's oldest railway sign restored to former glory for 100th birthday
"Customers who have used the ATM in the past can however continue to do a wide range of everyday banking activities, including cash withdrawals and deposits, at the counter.”