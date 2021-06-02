Why town's post office is losing its cash point

Published: 5:57 PM June 2, 2021

North Walsham Post Office where the former ATM hole has been bricked up. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A town's only post office has removed its cash machine due to a decrease in customer usage.

There has been much speculation as to why North Walsham Post Office removed the machine last month, however, a Post Office official has now explained that the machine belonged to Bank of Ireland, which has exited the UK market, and due to a lack of usage.

The Post Office confirmed customers could continue to withdraw cash and make deposits at the counter.

It leaves the town centre with three ATMs, two at Lloyds Bank and one at Santander.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Post Office ATMs are currently owned and operated by the Bank of Ireland who are exiting the UK market.

"We are investing £16m to safeguard 1,400 ATMs across the UK.

"After carefully considering customer usage, we have taken the decision not to replace the ATM at North Walsham Post Office.

"Customers who have used the ATM in the past can however continue to do a wide range of everyday banking activities, including cash withdrawals and deposits, at the counter.”