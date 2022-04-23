Pay what you can pop-up cafe opening in North Walsham

A student from Paston College at the new Pop In Cafe in North Walsham. - Credit: Paston College

A pop-up cafe where customers pay what they can afford is opening in North Walsham.

The Pop In Cafe, run from the Parish Hall of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Kings Arms Street, opens fortnightly on a Thursday, with custom supporting young people with learning difficulties.

The cafe is staffed by students from the Multi-Enterprise course at Paston College and provides opportunities for young people to build confidence, communication and other employability skills.

There are no fixed prices for the hot drinks, cakes and light refreshments on offer, with customers instead being invited to pay what they can afford.

The initiative is supported by North Walsham Community Fund which helped with the costs of equipment, and the Sacred Heart.

All money raised will go towards extra curricular activities for the group and other causes with £100 already donated to British Red Cross' Ukraine Crisis Appeal.



