North Norfolk News > News > Business

Business park plan could bring 14 new jobs to North Walsham

Daniel Hickey

Published: 7:00 AM May 19, 2022
Hornbeam Business Park North Walsham

Two new units could be built at Hornbeam Road Business Park in North Walsham, creating 14 jobs. - Credit: Google

Fourteen new jobs could be created in North Walsham with the development of two units at Hornbeam Business Park.

Birchwood Building has lodged plans to erect two steel buildings at the site. One would serve a warehousing and distribution company and the other would be an office for an IT company.

A document supporting the application states the proposal "will add to the success of the employment development land previously allocated by the council in creating much needed jobs for the area".

The site to be developed off Hornbeam Road, North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

The site to be developed off Hornbeam Road, North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView - Credit: Archant

In January, North Norfolk District Council bought three units at the business park for a total of £650,000 from Birchwood Building.

In 2019, Screwfix opened an outlet on the site, which is part of the former HL Foods canning site and where Hopkins Homes built 176 houses.

The cannery closed in 2002 and its buildings were later demolished.

A decision on the bid is expected by July 7.

North Walsham News

