A nationwide kitchen supplier will open units at an industrial park in North Walsham.

Howdens Joinery has agreed a 15-year lease with North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) for three units at Hornbeam Road Business Park.

The units will be used as a trade counter for fitted kitchens, joinery and associated products.

The units at Hornbeam Business Park in North Walsham where Howdens Joinery is expected to start trading before the end of the year. - Credit: NNDC

NNDC bought the newly built units in January 2021.

Councillor Richard Kershaw, the council's portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said: "“It is pleasing to see a nation-wide company such as Howdens coming to North Walsham.

"It confirms the growing confidence we are seeing in North Walsham alongside the High Street Action Zone and brings more new jobs into the town."

Howdens will fit out the buildings with a mezzanine level including a trade counter and a storage area.

It is expected the business will start trading before the end of the year.







