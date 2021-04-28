News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Business

New 77-apartment care home set for North Walsham

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:09 PM April 28, 2021    Updated: 12:22 PM April 28, 2021
The site on Norwich Road in North Walsham which will soon host two new care homes.

The site on Norwich Road in North Walsham which will soon host two new care homes. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A new 77-apartment care home is set to be built in a north Norfolk town.

The home will be located on disused land south of Norwich Road in North Walsham if it is granted planning permission.

The new additional home is the second planned for the land, after permission for a first was granted in September 2019, however building work is yet to begin on either.

Both premises will be operated by domestic and garden care service Extra Care, which is based in the town.

Recently, metal fencing has been put up around the site, with a temporary office erected.

You may also want to watch:

Extra Care have been contacted for comment.

The site on Norwich Road in North Walsham which is set to host two new care homes.

The site on Norwich Road in North Walsham which is set to host two new care homes. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske


Most Read

  1. 1 McDonalds franchisee considers using number plate tech to stop litterbugs
  2. 2 Woman in critical condition after north Norfolk crash
  3. 3 Student's stunning portrait shows different side to Covid
  1. 4 'Too posh for a Hobbit': Farmer's couples-only pods
  2. 5 'Integral' coastal railway's future in doubt
  3. 6 Man finds dirty face mask in new pair of Sainsbury's jeans
  4. 7 'I will gut you' - Man stabbed to death over £10 drugs debt, court told
  5. 8 Care home told to improve or face closure
  6. 9 Town hall sale confirmed as Covid volunteers praised at meeting
  7. 10 Grass courts reopen as club take aim at tourist market
North Norfolk News
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Singers Rob McVeigh and Emily Yarrow with the Cromer Pier Show dancers. Picture: DAVE 'HUBBA' ROBERT

Dancers' dilemma: Pier show cast priced out by Airbnb

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Barrow Common, Norfolk

Nature lovers' dream? Two wildlife paradises for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Karen Ward and Duncan Baker have both stood down as councillors on North Norfolk District Council.

'Truly sorry' - Former rival pays damages to Norfolk MP

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
File photo of Tugay Akman, chief executive of Jeesal. Picture: Colin Finch

Hospital owner vows 'never again' as liquidator called in

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus