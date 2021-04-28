New 77-apartment care home set for North Walsham
Published: 12:09 PM April 28, 2021 Updated: 12:22 PM April 28, 2021
- Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske
A new 77-apartment care home is set to be built in a north Norfolk town.
The home will be located on disused land south of Norwich Road in North Walsham if it is granted planning permission.
The new additional home is the second planned for the land, after permission for a first was granted in September 2019, however building work is yet to begin on either.
Both premises will be operated by domestic and garden care service Extra Care, which is based in the town.
Recently, metal fencing has been put up around the site, with a temporary office erected.
Extra Care have been contacted for comment.
