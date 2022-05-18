Guests at a North Walsham cafe are looking forward to two treats in the coming months.

CAMEO (Come and Meet Each Other), which opened seven years ago, welcomes people living with dementia, their carers and others who are socially isolated.

On June 2 there will be a jubilee party at the Furze Hill Resource Centre on Happisburgh Road while July will see the cafe take to the water on the Mississippi riverboat The Southern Comfort.

Founder member Doreen Bland said: "It has been lovely to welcome back familiar faces and meet some new friends. Celebrating the Queen's Jubilee gives us the opportunity to have our own version of a street party."

CAMEO is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm.

A two-course lunch is provided as well as activities including sharing memories, singing, a jigsaw session or even a game of dominoes.

Call 01692 502708 during those hours for more information.











