Has north Norfolk started its Christmas shopping early?

Published: 7:30 AM October 23, 2021

From left: A file picture of Paul Roy, buying and marketing director at Roys of Wroxham; Kerry Unwin of Eden gift shop in Stalham; Charlotte Stubbs, co-owner of Creativity gift shop in Sheringham. - Credit: Colin Finch/Archant/Archant

A north Norfolk toy shop has tripled its sales compared to this time two years ago, as people in the region start their Christmas shopping earlier than usual.

Roys of Wroxham, which has department stores across Norfolk and Suffolk, has reported a surge in demand at its toy shop in Hoveton.

Paul Roy, the business's buying and marketing director, said: "It's very apparent that our customers are taking advantage of the good current stock levels we have in the stores to buy earlier for Christmas.

Roys of Wroxham

"Our toy store...more than tripled its sales last week versus the same week in 2019, and that's before our supplier funded promotions kicked off this week."

Mr Roy said that in his 30 years in the industry, he has "never seen such dramatic shifts in demand, caused by the continuing impact of the pandemic".

"There seem to be extra visitors to the Broads too, extending the season more than usual in Wroxham," he added.

Tom and Kerry Unwin run Eden in Stalham High Street. - Credit: Archant

Elsewhere, Kerry Unwin, who runs Eden gift shop in Stalham, reported similarly brisk business.

She said: "We've noticed definitely this year people shopping a lot earlier.

"I think people want things produced in the UK now. I think they've changed their habits.

"People are buying early and giving early. If they see something they like, they buy it, instead of waiting."

She also said the shop is "struggling to get stock" including Welsh blankets which have been on order since August.

"Speaking to other businesses, they've been having the same issues," she said.

Jane (left) and Charlotte Stubbs of gift shop Creativity in Sheringham. - Credit: Archant

Charlotte Stubbs, who co-owns Creativity, a gift shop in Sheringham, said: "I have noticed a lot of customers saying they have made a start on their Christmas shopping, which we always congratulate them on for being so organised.

"I think people are aware that there could be supply issues as we get closer to December, with everything that is being reported in the news."

Ms Stubbs said the shop was having "some issues" with delays on a few Christmas items.

"But most companies are honest about the delays and are doing everything they can to get the goods to us as quickly as possible," she said.



