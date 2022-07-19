Heritage railway's finances bounce back from pandemic year

North Norfolk Railway's balance books have bounced back from a loss-making year during the pandemic to be firmly back in the black.

The popular attraction made a surplus of £195,062 for the year ending January 31 - a turnaround from a previous 12 months which saw a loss of £148,120.

Steve Allen, chairman, told shareholders gathered at the railway's annual general meeting on Saturday that 2021 had been a particularly challenging one because lockdowns meant they were forced to close until mid-April, meaning key trading periods such as February half-term and the Easter holidays were lost.

Mr Allen thanked the railway's volunteers and staff, and revealed the railway had been accredited as a quality assured visitor attraction by Visit England.

Hugh Harkett, managing director, said generating surpluses was vital so that the railway could invest in repairs and renewals.

The line is planning track works at Weybourne over winter, which will cost around £250,000, and they hope to reinstate the buildings on Sheringham Station's Platform 2 following a fundraising appeal to start later this year.



