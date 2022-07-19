News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Business

Heritage railway's finances bounce back from pandemic year

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:37 PM July 19, 2022
North Norfolk Railway managing director Hugh Harkett.

North Norfolk Railway managing director Hugh Harkett. - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk Railway's balance books have bounced back from a loss-making year during the pandemic to be firmly back in the black. 

The popular attraction made a surplus of £195,062 for the year ending January 31 - a turnaround from a previous 12 months which saw a loss of £148,120.

Steve Allen, chairman, told shareholders gathered at the railway's annual general meeting on Saturday that 2021 had been a particularly challenging one because lockdowns meant they were forced to close until mid-April, meaning key trading periods such as February half-term and the Easter holidays were lost.

Mr Allen thanked the railway's volunteers and staff, and revealed the railway had been accredited as a quality assured visitor attraction by Visit England. 

Hugh Harkett, managing director, said generating surpluses was vital so that the railway could invest in repairs and renewals.

The line is planning track works at Weybourne over winter, which will cost around £250,000, and they hope to reinstate the buildings on Sheringham Station's Platform 2 following a fundraising appeal to start later this year. 


Sheringham News

Don't Miss

Dog owners are being reminded of the dangers of heat stroke amid the incoming heatwave. 

The 11 dog breeds most at risk of heatstroke

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Seal pup and mother

Seal mum abandons pup after being harassed on Norfolk beach

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Sixteen crews have been called to a major fire in Stiffkey, near Wells, in north Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

WATCH: Firefighters battle huge blaze on north Norfolk coast

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Makers Gallery Pop Up Shop opens in Holt and is run by Katy and John Frith with Rufus the dog.

Gallery

'Dream come true' for couple opening north Norfolk gallery

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon