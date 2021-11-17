North Norfolk brewery wins award for its first-ever lager
- Credit: Poppyland Brewery
A north Norfolk brewery is toasting success after winning an award at a prestigious global beer competition for its first-ever lager.
Poppyland Brewery, in Cromer, which was founded in 2012, had never brewed a lager until this year, when owner Dave Cornell brewed a Vienna lager under the name Empress.
Now Empress Vienna Lager has been awarded a bronze medal in the 2021 International Beer Challenge against competition from hundreds of brewers from 15 different countries across the world, including Germany, the United States and Japan.
Mr Cornell said: "I'm delighted that our very first attempt at making a lager at Poppyland has been so successful.
"It was a one-off, as are most of our beers, but we will almost certainly be brewing it again next year after this win."
The win for Empress Vienna Lager is the second success this year for Poppyland Brewery after its Sweet Chestnut Ale won a silver medal in the London Beer Competition.
