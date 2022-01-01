Two north Norfolk dog-friendly businesses named best in the country

Two businesses in north Norfolk have been given a bark of approval after winning national awards for being dog-friendly.

Doggie Diner Cromer was named the Best Dog Cafe and Restaurant and East Ruston Cottages in Eccles-on-Sea was given the title of Best Dog Cottage and Self Catering at the UK Dog Friendly Awards.

The winners at the annual awards are chosen by a public vote, giving people the chance to celebrate their favourite dog-friendly businesses in the UK.

Doggie Diner Cromer has a menu designed for dogs. - Credit: Archant

David Baird-Parker, co-owner of the Doggie Diner Cromer, in Lime Tree Court, said: "We're absolutely thrilled to have received the award and we are especially honoured as it is based upon customer feedback.

"When we opened in 2019 we could not have predicted what would follow the past two years.

"It has been a challenging year but the support from customers has been outstanding and we are looking forward to next year."

Doggie Diner Cromer was started by Mr Baird-Parker, Kelly Dawson and Claire Abbs, after the trio of animal lovers were inspired by a visit to a similar dog café.

Mr Baird-Parker said: "We always put the dogs first and have a special menu for them which sets us apart."

Sue Allen, owner of East Ruston Cottages, with her dogs Sonny, a rescue lurcher, Ernie, a Romanian rescue dog and Mabel, a border terrier. - Credit: Supplied

It is the third year running that East Ruston Cottages has won the accommodation award, which has been providing a destination for holidaymakers looking for a dog-friendly stay for 14 years.

Owner Sue Allen said: "It is massively thrilling to win the award for a third year. We're supported by a great team and its brilliant for our hard work to be validated.

"We're not just dog-friendly, we are dog-welcoming, and we understand completely what dog owners want and need on holiday.

"This has been at the heart of the business since we started."

Alongside the two north Norfolk businesses, Fetch in Horsham St Faith won the Best Dog Walker category.

Ms Allen added: "Norfolk aced it this year. The county offers a complete package as well for dog owners with amazing beaches and lots of dog-friendly places and it's great that the area is becoming known for this."