Holiday let auction offers 'Amazing Stays' to help Ukraine

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:51 AM April 14, 2022
Tom and Alex Atkinson, owners of Norfolk Cottage Agency.

Tom and Alex Atkinson, owners of Norfolk Cottage Agency. - Credit: Norfolk Cottage Agency

A couple from Holt who run a holiday lettings agency have joined forces with other businesses to run a charity auction to help people in Ukraine.

People can put in bids on places to stay around Britain, and also exotic locations such as Corfu and Paris.

Tom, 32, and Alex Atkinson, 34, who set up Norfolk Cottage Agency last year, said they were thrilled to be involved with the project after Chloe Dannatt, who used to work for the Norfolk-founded charity Street Child, got in touch. 

Mrs Atkinson said: "We are very lucky to work with such generous holiday home owners in Norfolk who have offered their homes for the auction.

"With the support of the public, we would be ecstatic if we could raise close to £10,000 as it would be a huge support to the charity’s efforts on the Ukraine and Poland border."

Groups the proceeds will benefit include Posmishka (Smile), a women-led charity which has been supporting people fleeing the Donbas region, and Kiev-based Bright Kids, which supports families with children with disabilities.

The online 'Amazing Stays' auction started on April 10 and runs for two weeks, visit app.galabid.com/amazingstays/items to see what you can bid on.

