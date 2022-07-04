Popular cafe reopens in Cromer park

Volunteer managers Carol Pickering, left, and Sue Pope behind the counter of the North Lodge Cafe in Cromer. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

It was tea and cake all round at Cromer's North Lodge Park when the popular community cafe there reopened its doors.

The venue by the boating pond is now North Lodge Café - a subtle rebranding from the name North Lodge Park Tea Rooms which it was known as until its closure due to "financial pressures" was announced in May.

But Sue Pope said she and the team of volunteers were aiming to make the cafe as friendly and hospitable as it always had been.

Ms Pope said: “So many people have said that they have missed the café so it is has been wonderful to return with a bang and we hope to be able to keep the café open for as long as possible, enabling us to donate as much money as possible to local charities.”

The charities to benefit will be decided in September.

Hundreds of people were there for the reopening on Saturday, July 2. There was music from Tom, Dick and Harry and The Walker Brothers, and a special song written about the cafe by one of the volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call 07340 936171 or email northlodgecafe@gmail.com.

Customers lining up at the re-opened North Lodge Cafe in Cromer. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Musical entertainment at the reopening of North Lodge Cafe in Cromer. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Cromer's deputy mayor Emma Spagnola, centre, cuts the ribbon at the reopening of North Lodge Cafe in Cromer. Also pictured are volunteers Sue Pope, left, and Carol Pickering. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

