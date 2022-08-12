Community cafe closes six weeks after opening

Sue Pope, left, and Carol Pickering, when North Lodge Cafe reopened at the start of July. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

A popular community cafe in Cromer has had to close just six weeks after it opened, and less than two months before its licence from the council was due to expire.

Sue Pope, director of North Lodge Café, said the venue had to close early due to a combination of sickness, holidays and a shortage of volunteers.

But Mrs Pope said the café would reopen for two days next week in order to sell its remaining stock.

Mrs Pope said: "We had hoped to re-open for carnival week but we did not obtain enough volunteers to do so.

"Therefore, we are opening Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday Carnival Day, August 17, in an endeavour to sell our remaining stock of ice cream, tea and coffee.

People gathered for the reopening of North Lodge Cafe in Cromer. The cafe has now closed again. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

"Following August 17 the café will be closed permanently until the [district] council find new tenants.

"They have been advertising for expressions of interest for the entire block, being the café, Seaview premises and the public toilets since July 2."

The café operated as North Lodge Park Tea Rooms until its closure due to "financial pressures" was announced in May.

It reopened at the start of June as North Lodge Café.

Mrs Pope said since then the venue had raised "a significant amount" for local charities, and the total would be announced after its accounts were audited.

Mrs Pope said she wanted to thank the many volunteers who had done shifts and baked cakes for the café, as well as Scharlie Grindy from the management team.

She said Carol Pickering deserved credit for setting up the café's website and Facebook page, and assisting in compliance for food hygiene and health and safety standards.

Mrs Pope added: "Val and Nigel McCampling started us on this journey and helped us to achieve the money for our local Cromer charities. Not forgetting my husband David for repairing and decorating the café, making it an attractive place for us to work and for the customers to come and enjoy our lovely cakes, tea and coffee.

"Finally, thank you to our customers and everyone else who supported us.

"We all certainly gave it our best and whilst we did not achieve completing the three months we did achieve a fantastic amount for local charities.”