Holiday home owners launch new letting agency in north Norfolk

Holt couple Tom and Alex Atkinson, who have just launched the Norfolk Cottage Agency. - Credit: Norfolk Cottage Agency

The trend towards self-catering holidays has provided the launching pad for a new business venture by a Holt husband-and-wife team.

Tom, 32, and Alex Atkinson, 34, have just started Norfolk Cottage Agency, a letting agency which is already managing around 10 homes for holidaymakers around north and mid Norfolk.

The Atkinsons, from Holt, said they hoped to build that up to around 50 houses by this time next year, and they planned to open an office and employ at least four full-time staff.

Mrs Atkinson said: "The market is buoyant and we're in a great position to grow rapidly. We are an agency with energy, punch and determination and we're ready to provide guests and holiday home owners the service the industry once used to provide."

Mrs Atkinson said they were holiday home owners themselves and she has grown up around the tourism sector, with her parents and grandparents running holiday homes in Sheringham.

She said: "We're looking forward to working with local producers, makers, service providers as well as forming a team of local, friendly and knowledgeable staff."