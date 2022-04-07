Law firm marks divorce law reform with window displays

Butcher Andrews solicitors in Holt and Fakenham are marking the introduction of 'no-fault' divorce. Pictured, from left, are its team Kate Jackson, Julia Buckingham, Tonia Hudson, Harriet Chastney and Adney Payne. - Credit: Supplied by Butcher Andrews

The team at a north Norfolk law firm is celebrating the introduction of 'no-fault' divorce.

Julia Buckingham, managing partner of Butcher Andrews in Holt and Fakenham, said it was part of the biggest divorce law reform in England and Wales in more than 50 years.

The firm has decorated its shop fronts to mark the change, which came into effect on April 6.

Ms Buckingham said: "We are celebrating this significant change in the law this week as we strongly believe that there is no place for fault when couples are separating.

"The removal of the need to place blame at the door of one party will drastically reduce conflict and improve outcomes for everybody involved, particularly children."

The changes also mean there is only a need to show that the marriage has broken down irretrievably, and it will no longer be possible to contest a divorce.

The national divorce rate is around 33pc and has been steadily dropping since the mid 1990s - however, so has the number of people getting married.