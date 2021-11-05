News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk pub and hotel gets new owner with 'growth plans' for area

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:43 AM November 5, 2021
Hospitality group Chesnut has taken over The Feathers pub and hotel in Holt. 

Hospitality group Chesnut has taken over The Feathers pub and hotel in Holt. - Credit: Contributed by Chesnut

A hospitality group has taken over a top-rated pub and hotel in north Norfolk after the previous owners retired.

Couple Harrie and Mo Morshuis have left The Feathers in Holt's Market Place and it is now being run by Chestnut, which has 15 properties in East Anglia. 

The pub was built on the site of an old cattle market in 1650 and offers 16 bedrooms, alongside a restaurant and bar. 

The addition of The Feathers to the Chestnut portfolio comes shortly after the acquisition of another Norfolk property, The Maltings in Weybourne, earlier this year.

Philip Turner, founder and managing director of Chestnut, said: “We are really excited to be expanding in this wonderful part of the region.

"We have ambitious growth plans for the area, which is reflected in our latest acquisitions."

Mr and Mrs Morshuis thanked their "fabulous, amazing and loyal staff' and "loyal customers and friends" in a post on The Feathers Facebook page. 

