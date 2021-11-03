Care home worker realising dream by opening cake shop

A premises on High Street in Stalham that will soon open as a cake shop run by Rebecca Wilkinson (inset). - Credit: Submitted

A care home worker is about to realise her teenage dream by opening a cake shop.

Rebecca Wilkinson, 26, is preparing to launch Scrumptious Home Bakes on Stalham High Street this month.

She said: "I've wanted to do it since I was 16. I used to love when me and my mum would go shopping and walk past cake shops and see the windows and the cakes.

"I'd love other people to get that same excitement I used to get when I was a little girl."

The shop should open this month, selling cakes, loaded brownies, savoury pastries and hot and cold drinks including milkshakes.

Ms Wilkinson, from Blofield, is a fully qualified chef and currently works in a care home, a job she will give up to open her own business.

During the pandemic started selling cakes from home.

"Friends said why don't you make cakes, we love your cakes and brownies."

Opening hours will be Monday to Friday 7am to 5pm and Saturday from 8am to 3pm.



