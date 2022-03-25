New shop offering range of financial and business advice to open in town
- Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske
A new town centre shop offering financial and business advice from pensions to investments is set to open.
Nest Finance will open in North Walsham Market Place at the former site of the Mortgage Point in late April.
The new office will see three separate existing businesses merge to offer advice and assistance with pensions, mortgages, insurance, investments and commercial ventures.
It is currently undergoing a refit in preparation for next month's opening, with advisor Barbara Stockley and two administrators set to work in the premises.
Ms Stockley said: "I'm from Swafield originally and spent lockdown in Cambridge so I wanted to be closer to my family.
"This location came up and it was perfect, we all advise in different things so we thought it would be a good idea to merge."
There will also be two visiting advisors, Thomas Henri and Ben Agas-Hutton, with plans to add two new members of admin staff and two new advisors after 18 months of opening.
Nest Finance also has offices in Chelmsford and London which will remain open.