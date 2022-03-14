MP cuts ribbon on expanded golf club shop

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, cuts the ribbon at the newly expanded Mundesley Golf Club shop - Credit: Richard Batson/Mundesley Golf Club

A newly-expanded professional shop at Mundesley Golf Club has been teed off by local MP Duncan Baker.

Mr Baker, who plays golf when his job allows, cut the ribbon to officially open the shop.

He praised the club for its community spirit, friendliness, growing membership and successful youth section – and congratulated the officials and volunteers behind the shop project.

Club chairman Andrew Keates said the shop expansion and refurbishment, plus the linked provision of a new office for officials, were due to the continued growth of playing members who now number 435.

The project was paid for through club funds and donations and was helped by volunteers, especially Allan Epton, carrying out some of the work.

He told guests at the opening: “The shop is around 40pc bigger, and provides an expanded range of goods which improves our member experience. This club is moving forward significantly thanks to the hard work of members here today.”

The shop is run by recently-appointed head professional Charlie Bright and his assistant Callum Bartlett.

Charlie added: “After some hard times through Covid it is really exciting to see the investment for the future being made as I arrive at this club.

"The shop will be open seven days a week and will be a welcoming place offering a wide range of stock, at prices matching those online.”

For more information about the club contact www.mundesleygolfclub.com or call 01263 720095.