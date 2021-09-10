Sheringham leisure centre announces closure

Published: 3:05 PM September 10, 2021

A leisure centre in North Norfolk has announced it will close, with 13 staff set to lose their jobs.

The Woodlands Leisure Centre, on Holt Road in Upper Sheringham, has said that increased costs and 18 months of pandemic restrictions are responsible.

The centre's 13 members of staff are set to be made redundant.

Billy Wright, the centre's owner, says members with unused memberships will receive prompt refunds.

Mr Wright said: “This has been a very difficult decision to have to make, and not one that we have taken lightly.

You may also want to watch:

“The 30-year-old building needs major repairs and the running costs are just so incredibly high. With the additional loss due to Covid over the past 18 months, sadly the facility is no longer viable or sustainable. We very much regret that this will mean that staff at the centre will be made redundant.

“This has been a difficult decision that no one would want to make, but unfortunately we found ourselves in the position where it simply wasn’t viable to continue trading.

“I would like to thank everyone that has used the facilities over the years and also a massive thank you to all the staff we have had come and go during this period."

Woodlands would have celebrated the 29th anniversary of its opening this month, and Mr Wright believes it has contributed to the community enormously.

He said the venue has witnessed thousands of children and adults learning to swim, locals improving their wellbeing and health, and members meeting lifelong friends and partners through socialising.

Some staff have been there since the start, in 1992, and have worked with "loyalty, enthusiasm and commitment", Mr Wright added.

Any members who have queries about obtaining a refund for the unused portion of their membership are invited to email: info@woodlandsleisure.co.uk.