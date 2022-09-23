Hairdresser shuts after nearly 60 years in town

Ongoing problems recruiting staff have led to a decision to close a Cromer hairdressers which has been in the town for almost 60 years.

Debbie Pegg and Ali Kimmins, owners of the town's John Olivers Hairdressing in Church Street, said the salon would close its doors for the last time (tomorrow) Saturday, September 24.

Ms Pegg said they were both saddened by the decision, but it no longer seemed feasible to carry on.

She said: “This has been such a difficult decision for Ali and I, both personally and as business owners.

"We’re very proud that the salon has employed and trained so many wonderful staff members to such a high standard over the years, yet it is mainly the difficulty with staffing that has brought about our decision to close.”

Renowned hairdresser John Oliver first picked up a pair of clippers in his newly-opened salon - above the former JB Postle electricals store - in 1965.

The team at John Olivers Hairdressers in Church Street, Cromer, in the early 1980s. Mr Oliver is pictured in the centre. - Credit: Archant © 2004

The shop was initially called John Michelle, before the name change in 1970.

The Cromer business spiraled into a regional network and there are now independently-based John Olivers salons in Norwich, Ipswich, Thetford and Woodbridge, as well as a training academy in Norwich.

John Oliver, pictured at the Cromer salon in 2005. - Credit: Archant © 2004

Mr Oliver - who died in 2006, aged 63, was known for a knack of predicting future trends in fashion and business.

Ms Pegg and Ms Kimmins have worked at the salon since 1990 - when they started as trainee hairdressers - working their way up through the business to become managers, then directors and eventually owners.

Flashback to 2005, when the North Norfolk News published a feature about John Olivers Hairdressing to mark the salon's 40th anniversary. - Credit: Archant

Ms Pegg added: “We’d like to thank everyone who has supported us since we’ve been at the salon, including the many clients we’ve looked after over the years.”

Damien McKay, director of the John Olivers salons in Elm Hill and Red Lion Street in Norwich, said: “We are naturally disappointed and sad to see the Cromer salon close, but we fully appreciate their decision.

“As a group, we have a very comprehensive in-house training programme and we invest heavily in our staff, which results in top quality stylists and colourists.

"However, recruiting both apprentices and experienced staff is a challenge nowadays, especially since the pandemic."