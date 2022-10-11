News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Business

Inspectors to consider wind farm expansion plans

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:24 AM October 11, 2022
Kari Hege Mo¸rk, project director of the planned expansions of Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon

Kari Hege Mo¸rk, project director of the planned expansions of Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon wind farms off the north Norfolk coast. - Credit: Supplied by Equinor

Plans to double to size of two wind farms off the north Norfolk coast have taken another step forward. 

The Planning Inspectorate has now accepted an application for a 'development consent order' from Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor, which wants to expand Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon wind farms.

Equinor submitted the order for the project in early September. 

The Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon wind farms are located off Cromer and Sheringham. 

The Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon wind farms are located off Cromer and Sheringham. - Credit: Equinor

Kari Hege Mørk, project director, said: “We are very pleased with this decision, and we will be offering our full co-operation to the Planning Inspectorate throughout the coming examination period." 

There will now be a six-week consultation period where different stakeholders will get to have their say on the application, before it is considered by the Inspectorate.  

The two wind farms currently consist of 155 turbines, and although 95 are planned for the expansion, the new ones will be much bigger - taller than the Eiffel Tower at 330m.

The expansion means the wind farms could power 1.5 million homes. 

Insight Energy News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The Parklands site in Pudding Norton, which has been sold for £1.7m. 

Mobile home site sold for £1.7m

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Reepham town centre

Norfolk town named one of best alternative holiday destinations in UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jean Nobb, Jackie Overton, Heather Colk and Christine Hill at Joyful West's Shellfish Bar

Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A Haringey resident has warned that less frequent visits from the bin men could lead to more frequen

Claims coastal town's 'cavorting' rats are now a 'tourist attraction'

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon