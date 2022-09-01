Boatbuilder celebrates 50 years working for holiday firm

Alan "Hoss" Miles has the same joy for his job he had on his first day half a century ago.

"You would love it here," he declares opening his arms wide towards the water and bobbing boats in a gesture of appreciation. "There is nothing not to enjoy."

At 65 Mr Miles has no intention of giving up the job he loves at Richardson's in Stalham were he started as an apprentice boat builder in 1972 having applied for seven jobs and got them all aged 15.

Alan 'Hoss' Miles is celebrating 50 years at Richardson's Boating Holidays in Stalham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

And while most people would be looking to wind down he has just taken on a team leader role at the holiday hub, which he knows like the back of his hand.

"I love the job so I just keep doing it," he said.

"My friends have left around me but they did not gain anything. I love it I do."

In the early days it was all wooden cruisers, lovingly turned and finished at the yard.

The sleek, mahogany holiday homes were easily holed and he has the expert's baffling vocabulary of hogs and stems to explain what was involved.

As the company moved into fibreglass he was involved in the fitting out and proudly points out the bits he did on boats like Harmony, moored at the company's headquarters.

Having been through takeovers and worked under various foremen the job had evolved over they years but working with wood, meeting customers and supervising the team were still the mainstays of his work, using a pedal bike to dash around the site.

Marie Wilkinson, head of people and organisational development, praised his calm, can-do attitude.

"There wont be anyone else like him," she said.

"He is honest, trustworthy, and great to work with.

"He is quite an inspiration and lovely with it. He is someone I do not ever want to stop working with."

Not one to make a fuss about anything Mr Miles' milestone had completely passed him by.

When he was called into a meeting by marina manager Chris Clarke he thought it was about redundancy. In fact staff were gathered to hail his half-century with his favourite custard creams and a surprise £5,000 bonus for his long service.

"They took my heart away," he said. "I nearly had a tear."

Mr Miles, whose nickname Hoss comes from a look-a-like cowboy actor, lives in the same Lessingham house he was born in.

He is married to Anita and has two grown up children Ben and Alana. He gets in early and locks up at the end of the day. "I just like being here," he added. "I forgot all about this 50 year thing."