North Norfolk News > News > Business

Suffolk chocolatier and coffee roaster to open new store in Cromer

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:24 PM March 9, 2022
Updated: 3:12 PM March 9, 2022
New Harris & James store opening in Cromer

Harris & James are planning to open a new store in Cromer offering takeaway ice cream and gelato, hot drinks and fresh cakes and doughnuts - Credit: Google/Archant

An award-winning Suffolk chocolatier is set to open a new shop in Cromer offering takeaway ice creams and gelato, coffees, fresh cakes and hot doughnuts.

Harris & James, which has sites across Suffolk and Norfolk, is expanding further in north Norfolk and hopes to open just before Easter.

Work on the new shop starts next week, which will be located in Garden Street near the seafront.

This will be the company's fourth site in Norfolk, alongside one in nearby Sheringham, Holt and Norwich city centre, which have all opened in the last two years.  

Retail director Daniel Smith said: ""We have opened three stores during the Covid pandemic as we wanted to keep pushing forward. 

"Our brand is very much aligned with the seaside and with Cromer being such a popular resort we thought it would be a great opportunity to branch out and have a store in Cromer."

Harris & James are currently recruiting for 12 new roles at its Cromer store.

