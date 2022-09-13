News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Business

Pop-up scent shop to open in Holt for four days

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:10 PM September 13, 2022
Hannah Clark from The Scented Barn is opening a pop-up shop in Holt.

Hannah Clark from The Scented Barn is opening a pop-up shop in Holt. - Credit: Charlie Ottaway

A young entrepreneur who has "massively expanded" her business since launching in 2020 is about to open a pop-up shop in Holt. 

Hannah Clark, 22, from Wood Dalling near Reepham, started the Scented Barn selling wax melts and candles not long after she was made redundant from her job in a holiday park due to coronavirus.

Her pop-up shop will be in Franklyns Yard from Thursday, September 15, to Sunday, opening 9am to 6pm (and until 7pm on the Saturday).

Miss Clark has so far been selling her products online and at various events, and this will be her first time based in a 'brick and mortar' shop.

She said: "Our most asked question is 'do you have a shop?' and for the first time I can now reply 'yes'.

"It’s always been my dream to own a shop and I feel this is like my first steps.

"During our time in the shop we will also be launching our 'spooky season' collection of melts for you to come and smell and purchase." 


Holt News

Don't Miss

Paddle boarders enjoying the North Walsham and Dilham Canal near Ebridge Lock. Picture: DENISE BRADL

Landowner closes path as message to 'disrespectful' dog owners

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Cromer Carnival 1982 Uncle Trev and his tricycle entertain the crowds.

Nostalgia

Look back at life in this north Norfolk seaside town in the 1980s

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon
Outside the Sea Marge Hotel

Hotel facing coastal erosion threat to build 'moveable' holiday lodges

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Police car

Updated

Wanted man from Norwich returned to prison system

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon