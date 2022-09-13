Pop-up scent shop to open in Holt for four days

Hannah Clark from The Scented Barn is opening a pop-up shop in Holt. - Credit: Charlie Ottaway

A young entrepreneur who has "massively expanded" her business since launching in 2020 is about to open a pop-up shop in Holt.

Hannah Clark, 22, from Wood Dalling near Reepham, started the Scented Barn selling wax melts and candles not long after she was made redundant from her job in a holiday park due to coronavirus.

Her pop-up shop will be in Franklyns Yard from Thursday, September 15, to Sunday, opening 9am to 6pm (and until 7pm on the Saturday).

Miss Clark has so far been selling her products online and at various events, and this will be her first time based in a 'brick and mortar' shop.

She said: "Our most asked question is 'do you have a shop?' and for the first time I can now reply 'yes'.

"It’s always been my dream to own a shop and I feel this is like my first steps.

"During our time in the shop we will also be launching our 'spooky season' collection of melts for you to come and smell and purchase."



