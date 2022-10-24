Mobile vendors plan pop-up Christmas shopping event

Hannah Clark from The Scented Barn is opening a pop-up shop in Holt. - Credit: Charlie Ottaway

Everything from pick and mix sweets to scented candles will be up for grabs at a pre-Christmas shopping event returning to a north Norfolk village.

Hannah Clark, who runs the mobile business The Scented Barn based in Wood Dalling, west of Aylsham, will be joined by three other vendors for the sale, which was first held last year.

Miss Clark said: "It’s a festive evening, with Christmas music, lots of fairy lights and a Christmas atmosphere.

"The event gives all of our customers, their friends and family, and more the chance to come and browse all our products in our pop up."

The sweet company Sweetzy, loaded chips vendor The Bucket List and Florenco’s Coffee Trailer will join Miss Clark for the sale.

The Scented Barn's range include wax melts, candles, diffusers, home mists and essential oils.

The sale will take place on Sunday, November 13, 3pm-8pm at The Threshing Barn, Corpusty Road, NR11 6SD.