Cocktail bar with 'European feel' opens in Sheringham

Published: 1:27 PM October 14, 2021

The Gangway, a new cocktail bar, has opened in Sheringham. Owner William Chandler (inset). - Credit: Submitted/Archant

A new cocktail and coffee bar with a "European feel" has opened in Sheringham.

The Gangway, which already has a branch in Cromer, started trading at Station Approach on Monday (October 11).

The venue will be similar, small and intimate, focusing on craft beer, cocktails, coffees and simple snacks.

The owner of the Gangway, a new bar in Sheringham, said the venue has "a European feel". - Credit: Submitted

Owner William Chandler said: "People have described it as a European bar feeling. You can still get coffee and a cake at 10pm while you're friend is having a drink."

He also mentioned other new businesses opening in Cromer and Sheringham, including Beast to Block butcher which opened on Wednesday (October 13).

"It's great to see people willing to invest in both towns," he said.

The Porthole, a coffee takeaway window at the Gangway bar in Sheringham, opens from 8.30am everyday. - Credit: Submitted

The Sheringham venue includes a coffee takeaway window, the Porthole, which opens at 8.30am everyday.

The bar itself opens from 10am to 10pm on weeknights, until 11pm at the weekend and 6pm on Sunday.