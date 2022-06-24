Like 'salt in the wound' - Councillor laments wind farm move

A councillor said a pamphlet about the benefits of an offshore wind farm firm was "rubbing salt in the wound".

Tom FitzPatrick, who represents Walsingham ward, said he got the pamphlet about Equinor in his pigeon hole at the council offices in Holt Road, Cromer.

Equinor, operator of the Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal wind farms, announced last year it was moving from its base at Egmere, near Wells, to a new office hub in Great Yarmouth.

At this week's full council meeting Mr FitzPatrick said hearing about the hub and its opportunities for growth was like: "a few crumbs from the rich man's table - that rich man being the Borough of Great Yarmouth.

"And good luck to them because they fought for those jobs.

"Well-paid jobs have been lost in this district and nothing has turned up to replace them."

But Richard Kershaw, the council's sustainable growth portfolio holder, said not all the jobs referred to had been lost in the past year.

Mr Kershaw said a reason behind the move was the way offshore wind farms were being serviced by 'hotel ships' on which crew members lived aboard, and a harbour able to take such ships was needed.