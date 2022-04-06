News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Street food shack hoping to open second takeaway in north Norfolk

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:15 AM April 6, 2022
Josh Birmingham New Street Cromer

Josh Birmingham (inset) is one of the owners of Fat Teds street food which is hoping to open a takeaway in Cromer. - Credit: Google Maps/Danielle Booden

A family-run street food shack is hoping to open a second location in north Norfolk.

Fat Teds, which already has a branch in Sheringham, has applied to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to change the use of a former fishmongers in New Street, Cromer into a takeaway.

Josh Birmingham, who runs the business with his mum and stepdad Sarah and Cem Oruc, said: "The idea would be to mirror what we have in Sheringham.

Some of the food made by the team at Fat Teds Streat Food.

Some of the food made by the team at Fat Teds Streat Food. - Credit: Fat Teds Streat Food/MG Photography

"We've always had demand in Cromer. If there was a location we would want to go to next, it would always be Cromer."

At the 60s weekend in the town on Saturday, April 2, Fat Teds' food stall sold out in three hours, he added.

The menu is a combination of locally baked breads, salads, salad boxes and dirty fries.

The takeaway would be open all year round from 12pm to 7pm Sunday to Thursday and 12pm to 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

A decision on the bid is expected by May 26.



