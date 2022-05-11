Beauty therapist Emily's big recognition a year after launching business
- Credit: Supplied by Emily Davies
When Emily Davies was laid off during the pandemic, she decided to pursue a long-held dream of becoming a beauty therapist.
The 24-year-old, from East Runton, said: "I used to work on the phones, helping people get compensation for mis-sold pensions.
"But I'd always wanted to do beauty therapy, and I thought if it was ever going to happen, that was the right time."
And just over a year after opening the salon - called The Cabin of Beauty - in an old summer house, Ms Davies' placed 22nd in a 'best beauty therapist of the year' category in the Hair and Beauty Awards, out of thousands of applicants.
She said the business was just as much about helping people with their inner wellbeing as much as their outer beauty.
Ms Davies said: "Mental health is very important to me so making sure that all of my clients have a safe space to chat to me about anything is crucial and they know that I'll do what I can to help them."
Ms Davies, who offers facials, hot stone massage, brow and other treatments, can be found on Instagram @cabin_ofbeauty.