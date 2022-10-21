News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Apprenticeships called a 'win-win' as MP launches challenge

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:41 AM October 21, 2022
Duncan Baker speaking at the launch of his apprenticeships challenge at Paston College in North Walsham.

Businesses across north Norfolk have been challenged to take on an apprentice.

MP Duncan Baker has launched a programme called the North Norfolk 100 Apprenticeships Challenge at Paston College in North Walsham.

MP for North Norfolk, Duncan Baker, speaks at his event challenging the Department of Works and Pens

Mr Baker said it was a partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, Norfolk County Council, North Norfolk District Council and commercial partners. 

Mr Baker said of the launch: "With over 50 local businesses in attendance, from renewable energy providers to fitness gyms, there really was a great mix.

Some of the audience at the launch of Duncan Baker's North Norfolk 100 Apprenticeships Challenge.

"It’s important to bring businesses together and show them the value of investing in our young people."

Among the speakers at the launch were two young apprentices, one of whom said: “If businesses invest in young people, they will invest back”.

Mr Baker added: "It was clear that in his opinion, apprenticeships really are a win-win. 

One of the speakers, Julia Nix from the Department of Works and Pensions, at MP Duncan Baker's event

Ed Rose, assistant principal at at Paston College, was one of the speakers at MP Duncan Baker's apprentices challenge launch event. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"We also heard about the huge amount of support on offer to help businesses provide these schemes, travel costs can be provided for and even mopeds for hard to reach, more rural placements." 

 Mr Baker said any business interested in the challenge could contact his office. 

