Anniversary celebrations drum up £25,000 donation to hospice

Caroline Allen, EACH senior corporate fundraiser, is pictured with CT Baker's Carl Milton, left, and Nick Baker in Holt. - Credit: CT Baker

Raffles, sponsored beard shaves and a 30-mile walk across north Norfolk have been part of an impressive £25,700 fundraising effort.

The CT Baker Group, which owns Holt's Bakers and Larners department store, Budgens in Holt and Aylsham and four builders' merchant branches, raised the funds for East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH) as part of its activities to mark its 250th anniversary in 2020.

Nick Baker, the firm's senior family director, said: “We were committed to making a positive difference with our anniversary celebrations.

"After more than 250 years of being a part of the local community, supporting EACH has been a perfect collaboration for us, supporting local children and their families.”

Further funds came from sales of a range of '250'-themed items including anniversary mugs, as well as a limited-edition gin made in partnership with Fakenham-based distillery Black Shuck.

Carl Milton, managing director, added: “I’m immensely proud of how determined and creative our team has been to achieve such an important amount over a particularly difficult two-year period.

"I can only imagine the immense difficulties EACH has faced with both its fundraising activities and in its day-to-day work caring for young people with life-threatening conditions.

"I’m confident the monies raised will make a positive impact to such a deserving charity.”

Caroline Allen, EACH senior corporate fundraiser, said they were "incredibly grateful" for the firm's efforts.

She said: "As a team, they have worked so hard in challenging circumstances, because of the pandemic, to raise an extraordinary amount of money.

"It’s incredible and will make a real difference in terms of our work supporting families and caring for children and young people with life-threatening conditions."

A 1.6 metre tall owl sculpture painted with a landscape of Morston painted by young artist Kieron Williamson will be used in further fundraising for EACH as part of the CT Baker group's efforts.

The sculpture, called Molly Morston, was on display at The Gallery in Holt last year, and it can now be seen inside Bakers and Larners.