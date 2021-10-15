The Original Factory Shop opens its doors in north Norfolk
Published: 9:57 AM October 15, 2021
- Credit: The Original Factory Shop
A discount store has opened its new site in north Norfolk.
The Original Factory Shop opened its doors on Thursday, October 14, at the North Norfolk Retail Park in Cromer.
The Mayor of Cromer was at the opening and area manager, Adam Birt, said the feedback from local people was "incredible".
"To say the first day was a success would be an understatement," he said. "The feedback and buzz from the local customers was incredible."
The store will offer the “latest range” of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service, and reserve and collect.
Brands stocked will include Nike, Adidas, Russel Hobbs, Clinique, and Olay.
The new site has created 12 jobs.
Most Read
- 1 Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country
- 2 Cocktail bar with 'European feel' opens in Sheringham
- 3 Bonfire Night fireworks to return to town
- 4 Historic Norfolk train will be back ahead of centenary
- 5 The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk
- 6 Town commuters stuck in 30 minute delays due to temporary traffic lights
- 7 Fourteen green spaces in Norfolk named among best in UK
- 8 Chris Packham to speak at north Norfolk climate event
- 9 'Excited' couple prepare to open new butchers shop
- 10 Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert