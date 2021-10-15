News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
The Original Factory Shop opens its doors in north Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:57 AM October 15, 2021   
Hannah Tarry, Store Manager, and the Mayor of Cromer open the new Original Factory Shop

Hannah Tarry, Store Manager, and the Mayor of Cromer open the new Original Factory Shop

A discount store has opened its new site in north Norfolk.

The Original Factory Shop opened its doors on Thursday, October 14, at the North Norfolk Retail Park in Cromer.

The Mayor of Cromer was at the opening and area manager, Adam Birt, said the feedback from local people was "incredible".

"To say the first day was a success would be an understatement," he said. "The feedback and buzz from the local customers was incredible."

The store will offer the “latest range” of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service, and reserve and collect.

Brands stocked will include Nike,  Adidas, Russel Hobbs, Clinique, and Olay.  

The new site has created 12 jobs.

