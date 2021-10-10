'Excited' couple prepare to open new butchers shop

Published: 10:28 AM October 10, 2021 Updated: 10:58 AM October 10, 2021

Delores and Alex Pendleton are preparing to open Beast to Block, a new butchers on Church Street in Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by family

A family is helping Cromer buck the high street trend by opening a new butchers.

Alex and Delores Pendleton, 35 and 26, will open the shop, named Beast to Block, on Church Street on Wednesday, October 13.

Mr Pendleton has been a butcher for ten years, having worked at the Papworth family farm shops in Fakenham for four years and in Sheringham for six years.

Beast to Block, a new butchers on Church Street in Cromer, will not only see meat but also local beer, cider and spirits. - Credit: Submitted

He said: "We're just really excited to get open. Also a little bit nervous. It's something I've thought about doing for years.

"On New Year's Eve I was talking about it with my wife and mother-in-law and I just thought, 'This year I'm going to go for it'."

Mr Pendleton applied for and got a loan before signing a lease on the premises in August.

A former estate agents, on Church Street in Cromer, is set to reopen as a butchers. - Credit: Submitted

The couple, who have three children, have been busy for the last two months refitting the property, installing a walk-in fridge, ceiling, specialist equipment and the all-important block.

The premises itself last traded as estate agents Arnolds Keys.

The conversion, said Mr Pendleton, is bucking a high street trend.

Alex Pendleton said usually a butcher closed down and turned into an estate agents - but in this case the opposite is happening. - Credit: Google

"Usually a butcher shop would close down and turn into an estate agent. Here it's the opposite happening, which is different," he said.

The shop will also sell locally-produced wine, beer and cider, as well as English whiskey, and spirits from Poppyland Brewery and Distillery, only a five-minute walk away on West Street.

Mr Pendleton said: "It just makes sense to me. You come in to treat yourself to a nice steak and then you can choose a drink to go with it."

They will also sell cheese.

The Pendleton family have been busy getting the premises ready on Church Street in Cromer where a new butchers opens on October 13. - Credit: Supplied by family

The shop's name - Beast to Block - is also a little unusual, compared with regular butchers shops.

"It's sort of modern and different and catchy," said Mr Pendleton. "It refers to the fact we're buying a lot of whole carcasses and doing proper traditional butchery."

The shop doubles the number of butchers in Cromer, joining The Butchers Joint, also in Church Street.

Further away, there is East Runton Butchers on that village's high street.

Beast to Block will open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 4pm on Saturday.

"We can't wait for it to open now," Mr Pendleton said.