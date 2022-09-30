Coastal salon praised for beauty treatments with top gong

Lou Hale, right, owner of Just Beauty in New Parade, Cromer, and manager Debbie Pooley, with the award for best beauty treatments. - Credit: Supplied by Lou Hale

The owner of a Cromer beauty salon was left glowing with pride after winning a regional award.

Lou Hale, owner of Just Beauty in New Parade, Cromer, said she was thrilled and surprised to have won in the 'best beauty treatments' category for the Norfolk section of Englands Business Awards.

Ms Hale, who won in the 'best beauty salon' category at the same awards last year, said: "It came as a complete surprise.

"It's lovely to have been nominated in the first place. At a time when a lot of salons have had to close after the pandemic, I feel lucky to have survived, so we're flying the flag for beauty salons, in Cromer and Norfolk."

Ms Hale has one member of staff, Debbie Pooley, who has worked there for 14 years.

Ms Hale added: "We work really well together.

"I was shocked to have won the first award, but even more shocked to have won this year as the letter I received stated I had been nominated in a different category.

"Debbie said she wished she'd had her camera ready as my face was an absolute picture."

Ms Hale said she still enjoyed staying on top of the latest trends in the beauty industry, and had seen more people looking for help with their skincare than ever before.

She said: "I believe lockdown led many people to realise that, sometimes, nothing beats the professional touch and DIY home treatments just don't work as well.

"We've seen an increase in our facials - especially those using Gua Sha stones and jade rollers to tighten and firm the skin - and the amount of advice we give around individual skincare concerns."

Ms Hale said massage treatments had also remained popular.

Just Beauty was founded in July 1995, which meant the business had its 25th anniversary at the height of the first coronavirus lockdown.

Ms Hale said: "It was a real shame as I couldn't have the open day/party that I had hoped for.

"But winning the award for 'best beauty salon', Norfolk and East of England, in 2021 felt even more special after the tough time we all had. The beauty industry was the last industry to be allowed to open, so it was very frustrating and lots of salons sadly didn't bounce back."