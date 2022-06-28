News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Business

Bid to open nail bar in Cromer town centre

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:26 PM June 28, 2022
The site of the former Hays Travel branch in High Street, Cromer. 

The site of the former Hays Travel branch in High Street, Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Peter Smith

An empty premises in Cromer could reopen as a nail and beauty salon.

The proposal, in the hands of planners at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), is seeking a change of use for the former Hays Travel on High Street, opposite the parish church.

Plans show three pedicure chairs and a nail table with space for six customers. 

Applicant Thi Thuy Hang Bo, director of Cambridge-based company Fitting Nails Ltd, states there would be no changes to the internal structure or external facade of the building.

But consultation has seen James Ashby, environmental protection team leader at NNDC, raise concerns over the "potential for odour nuisance" as the salon would be near residential flats and adjacent shops.

The officer has asked the applicant for details regarding ventilation of mitigation for potential solvent odours.

Cromer Town Council has not objected to the bid.




Cromer News

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of the Time and Tide Bell, which will be installed on the beach in Happisburgh. 

Bell McBellface? Names suggested for Norfolk's new beach bell

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Ely speedwatch team volunteers with Cambridgeshire police

More than 1,000 drivers caught speeding through north Norfolk town

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A scene from the first North Walsham Street Feast in April.

More than 20 vendors lined up for town's food festival

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A sinkhole has formed near to the bridge on Norwich Road in Wroxham

Norfolk Live News

Sinkhole closes part of busy Norfolk road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon