Bid to open nail bar in Cromer town centre

The site of the former Hays Travel branch in High Street, Cromer. - Credit: Supplied by Peter Smith

An empty premises in Cromer could reopen as a nail and beauty salon.

The proposal, in the hands of planners at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), is seeking a change of use for the former Hays Travel on High Street, opposite the parish church.

Plans show three pedicure chairs and a nail table with space for six customers.

Applicant Thi Thuy Hang Bo, director of Cambridge-based company Fitting Nails Ltd, states there would be no changes to the internal structure or external facade of the building.

But consultation has seen James Ashby, environmental protection team leader at NNDC, raise concerns over the "potential for odour nuisance" as the salon would be near residential flats and adjacent shops.

The officer has asked the applicant for details regarding ventilation of mitigation for potential solvent odours.

Cromer Town Council has not objected to the bid.












