Seaside bar ordered to close earlier after six years of complaints

Lily Mai's, a bar and grill in Cromer, will have to close earlier at night after a license review. Owner Andrew Hubbard pictured in the inset. - Credit: Daniel Hickey/Mark Bullimore

A bar has been ordered to close earlier every night and agree to a noise control plan after six years of complaints from neighbours.

Lily Mai's Bar and Grill, on New Street in Cromer, has had its licence reviewed by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) following a hearing last month and a string of objections dating back to 2016.

The venue must now close at midnight instead of 1.30am from Sunday to Wednesday and 1am instead of 2.30am on Thursday to Saturday.

It will still be allowed to stay open for extra hours on New Year's Eve and Cromer Carnival Weekend.

Lily Mai's, a bar and grill on New Street in Cromer. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Additional conditions imposed on the licence are a noise level for controlling all music at the premises at all times and that residents of Regency Flats are given a minimum of seven days' notice of any special event taking place at the bar.

In its decision, published on March 22, the licensing sub-committee said they had balanced the need of the premises owner to continue to run a business against the needs of the residents above the venue.

David Pemberton, an environmental protection officer from NNDC, had also recommended the bar employ a doorman, but the committees said there was no guarantee a doorman would reduce noise nuisance in the vicinity.

Neighbours had complained that music levels from the venue “shook pictures on the walls” and a council officer visiting the premises said the bass was so loud "it felt like getting punched in the stomach”.

Police also responded to three incidents at the premises in the last two years. These involved a brawl, someone being threatened in the toilets and another person getting 'jumped' after leaving the bar.

Andrew Hubbard, owner of Lily Mai's in Cromer.

A legal notice to reduce noise from the venue was served in 2018. Following this, Andrew Hubbard, the bar owner, agreed to a series of measures including holding a maximum of two events a year, that live music should finish at 11pm and that residents would be notified of events.

For three years, there were no noise complaints but in 2021 the council received fresh objections and environmental protection officers at NNDC called for the bar's licence to be reviewed.

Lily Mai's has been contacted for comment.