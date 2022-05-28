Former coastal restaurant up for auction

A former north Norfolk restaurant that was run by the same family for 40 years is going up for auction.

The old Constantia Cottage Restaurant, on East Runton's High Street, will go under the hammer on June 15.

This comes after North Norfolk District Council approved plans to convert the building into seven holiday lets in 2020.

The guide price according to Auction House East Anglia is £750,000 to £850,000.

Panayis and Stella Yiasimi, originally from Cyprus, bought the restaurant in 1980.

They ran it with their children, expanding its seating from 35 to around 100. Performances of Greek music by their sons’ band, the Constantia Brothers, added to the venue’s flavour.

The approved plans are for three holiday lets on the ground floor and four more on the first floor, as well as a caretaker’s flat in an outbuilding.

