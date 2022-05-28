News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Business

Former coastal restaurant up for auction

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 12:28 PM May 28, 2022
Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Inset, the Constantia Brothers. Pictures: Google Stree

Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Inset, the Constantia Brothers. Pictures: Google StreetView/Archant Library - Credit: Archant

A former north Norfolk restaurant that was run by the same family for 40 years is going up for auction.

The old Constantia Cottage Restaurant, on East Runton's High Street, will go under the hammer on June 15.

This comes after North Norfolk District Council approved plans to convert the building into seven holiday lets in 2020.

Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Picture: Google StreetView

Constantia Cottage Restaurant in East Runton. Picture: Google StreetView - Credit: Archant

The guide price according to Auction House East Anglia is £750,000 to £850,000.

Panayis and Stella Yiasimi, originally from Cyprus, bought the restaurant in 1980.

They ran it with their children, expanding its seating from 35 to around 100. Performances of Greek music by their sons’ band, the Constantia Brothers, added to the venue’s flavour.

Andreas (second right) in the Constantia Brothers with sister Maria.

Andreas (second right) in the Constantia Brothers with sister Maria.

The approved plans are for three holiday lets on the ground floor and four more on the first floor, as well as a caretaker’s flat in an outbuilding.

The planning notice gives the owners up to three years to begin development.



North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Sir James Dyson. Picture David Parry/PA Wire

Norfolk-born entrepreneur is second richest person in country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
An Environment Agency enforcement officer on patrol near a river.

Men fined more than £600 for fishing illegally

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A jubilee street party in Aylsham in 2012. Various streets around north Norfolk

The north Norfolk roads closing for the Queen's Jubilee

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 07/11/2021 of a Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London, who said it is leavin

M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon