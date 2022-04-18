Woman opens cafe next to chippy in seaside village
- Credit: Aisha Cattermole
Waking up and smelling the coffee has just made easier in East Runton, thanks to a new cafe.
Aisha Cattermole, 33 and from Roughton, has just opened her first business, Coffee Corner, next to Will's Plaice fish and chip shop in the village's High Street.
Miss Cattermole said the cafe had been well received over the Easter break - the first few days of its opening.
She said: "The sun has been out and everybody has been having a great time. Everybody has been really supportive."
Miss Cattermole worked at a Starbucks during college, then in pubs and bars in her early 20s, and just spent seven years as a live-in carer.
She said: "I was made redundant just before New Year's and I used the opportunity to take the bull by the horns and start my own business. I've always wanted to have my own little place where everybody could come and feel welcome."
The shop - which has been vacant for a couple of years - was previously a caravan site's office, a greengrocers and a hairdressers.
Coffee Corner is open Wednesday to Sunday.