10-year-old town centre deli announces sudden closure

A north Norfolk deli which has been in the heart of a town for a decade has closed down without warning.

Bocadillos in North Walsham has been trading in the Market Place since January 2011. However bosses have now announced the business would be closing due to "circumstances out of our control".

The shop had been run by its current owners for five years.

A statement posted to Facebook reads: "To all our customers.

"Thank you for all your support over the last five years but sadly due to circumstances out of our control as of today we have decided to close the business.

"From all the team at Bocadillos thank you."

Following the post around 50 customers took to Facebook to commiserate and wish its owners well.

One said: "Sorry to hear this, we used to visit your shop on a Saturday morning.

"Lovely food always, you will be missed by many."

The shop was known for its warm baguettes and specialised in hog roasts as well as salad boxes and homemade sausage rolls.

Bocadillos has been contacted for comment.




