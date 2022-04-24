New homeware and garden shop opens in Holt

Billy the Crow, Home and Garden shop in Holt. Owner Kelly pictured inside the shop. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The owner of a new homeware and garden shop says it’s a “dream come true” to open a business in her home town.

Billy and The Crow is a new independent retailer nestled within the north Norfolk town of Holt.

It is owned by Kelly Gallagher who has 20 years' experience in the retail industry and a passion for interior design.

Owner Kelly pictured in the shops courtyard. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The shop, located in Chapel Yard, officially launched on Friday, April 15.

The 34-year-old, who currently lives in Helhoughton, said: “I’m a local girl. I have lived here basically all of my life.

“When I was in school, I worked in an antiques and collectables shop in Sheringham called Crowes.

“That’s where my retail life began and from that point I knew that I would love a shop of my own one day.

Billy the Crow, Home and Garden shop in Holt. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

“It was always going to be home and garden, that’s a passion of mine I love interior design and I love being creative. It’s a dream come true really.”

Mrs Gallagher continued her career in retail during a short move to Somerset with her husband Mathew.

But around six years ago the couple decided to move home while she underwent IVF treatment to start their family.

Mrs Gallagher is mum to four-year-old Elihas, who is also going to be helping out in the shop, which was formerly occupied No.9 homeware and gift shop, a few days a week.

Owner Kelly pictured in the shop with her son. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

“I will run the shop alongside my husband and my little boy. He is my little helper. He loves it,” said Mrs Gallagher.

“It was my dream to start a family and have my own shop, to now have both of those things is amazing. I am so grateful.

“All of the help and support everyone has given me has been overwhelming.”

Billy and The Crow, named in honour of the couple’s grandparents, has specially selected homeware items on offer including candles, cushions, throws, lamps and upcycled vintage furniture.

Owner Kelly pictured inside the shop. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

It also has garden accessories including concrete figures, wall hangings, plants and plant pots.

Mrs Gallagher added: “I’m hoping that we can help to bring more people to this end of holt, which sometimes gets overlooked.

“It is a lovely yard with lovely people and amazing businesses.”