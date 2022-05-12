North Norfolk hotel named among most romantic and best small stays in UK

A luxury country house hotel in north Norfolk has been named among the top small stays and most romantic spots in the UK.

Beechwood Hotel in North Walsham has been recognised in two categories in Trip Advisor’s Travellers' Choice Awards 2022.

It placed at 23 in the list of the UK's top small stays and "intimate hotels that make big impressions".

In the most romantic hotels category, Beechwood Hotel placed at 15. The list offers a range of "dreamy stays that couples love".

The 20-bed hotel, located in Cromer Road, was also awarded four stars from the AA in 2019 for excellence in hospitality, service, cleanliness and food.

It offers rooms with giant four-poster beds, large Georgian windows and free-standing baths.

For those looking for an extra-special stay, some rooms even have French doors leading to a “peaceful” garden and outdoor seating area.

On its website it states: “We have a beautiful two Rosette restaurant offering a modern British cuisine using only locally sourced fresh ingredients.

“Our public areas have been decorated in an art deco style to celebrate the 1930's era when Agatha Christie was a regular guest at the property.”