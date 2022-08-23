Barclays to move into community centre as high street branch shuts

From left, councillor Georgie Perry-Warnes, councillor Vardy, Duncan Baker MP, Carolyn Burn, and Holt mayor Rodney Smith outside The Venue community centre. - Credit: Supplied by Duncan Baker

Barclays staff will move into Holt's community centre following the closure of the town's last bank branch.

The bank will post staff at The Venue, in Kerridge Way, from 9am to 5pm on Mondays and Wednesdays, starting from November 7.

Carolyn Burn, chairman of The Venue's committee, said she was delighted Barclays would operate from there.

Mrs Burn added: "We are saving vital banking services for the town, and the rent helps safeguard this important building so we can keep on serving the community.

"Being situated centrally and next to Budgens when the new Post Office opens means residents’ banking needs are all in one place.”

Barclays sparked outrage in June when it announced its High Street branch would be closing later this year, on December 9, due to a "sustained fall" in counter transactions there.

Chris Channell, the bank's deputy customer care leader said: "It was always our intention to remain in Holt in a new location.

"Barclays colleagues will be available to offer general advice and help for customers with basic banking, such as transfers between accounts, change of address, opening of savings and ISA accounts, setting up mobile banking and amending direct debits and standing orders.”

TSB already has a 'pop-up' service at The Venue, on Thursdays from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Mrs Burn thanked Duncan Baker, North Norfolk's MP, for making the new service possible.

Mr Baker said he had worked with local councillors Georgie Perry-Warnes and Eric Vardy, and mayor Rodney Smith, on the effort.

He added they were now working on securing a replacement external cash machine.

Mr Baker said: "I am delighted that we have managed to retain access to Barclays services for only slightly less hours that customers currently have.

"It is still in a prominent position within the town, and it was always my absolute key aim to fight to get as many hours as we possibly could.

"Coming from Holt I know how important having access to banking services is. The community is older and reliant on its services.

"Carolyn is well known in the town; she will be a champion at supporting this new venture and already does so much."