'Bank hub' proposed to save town from final branch closure
- Credit: Archant/Google StreetView
Opening a new kind of 'bank hub' in Holt could be a way to keep banking services in the town, a county councillor has said.
Lib Dem Steffan Aquarone, who represents Melton Constable division, said such Post Office-run bank hubs had been trialled in other parts of the country including Essex and Devon in recent years and the idea could also work in Holt.
It follows last week's shock announcement by Barclays that it would close its branch in Holt's High Street - the last bank in the town - on December 9.
Mr Aquarone said: "Bank hubs are where banks work jointly to offer cash services on high streets, with spaces for people to speak to their own bank.
"They’ve worked well in a range of areas and Holt would be a perfect candidate – not least because of how many surrounding villages there are."
Mr Aquarone said he had written to Barclays' chief executive Matt Hammerstein about the closure.
He said: "It is my belief that banks have a duty to make sure that all everyone can have access to banking services and I have urged Barclays to reconsider this decision, or at the very least maintain their ATM machines at the location."
North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has also criticised Barclays' decision, and said a meeting of town, district and county councillors and himself was being planned over the closure.
Mr Baker said: "I have seen no consultation, instead we have an understandably shocked community coming to terms with what feels like a foregone conclusion.
"Perhaps it is the removal of cash facilities in Holt which will be most deeply felt. There will be no external access to cash after this cashpoint is removed, impacting not only on residents and visitors but putting small traders who deal exclusive in cash at a severe disadvantage."
Barclays did not comment on the bank hub idea, but a spokesman from the firm said: "Customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking and, as a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.
"This is reflected at our Holt branch, where we’ve seen a 55pc reduction in counter transactions in the last 12 months, when compared to March 2020."