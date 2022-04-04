Bakery opens new shop and cafe in Aylsham

A bakery which opened its first shop ten years ago has moved to new and bigger premises in Aylsham.

Bread Source, which also has sites across Norwich, recently left its old location on Red Lion Street before opening a bakery and cafe in the former Clarkes building on the town's Market Place.

A spokesperson for the business said the success of home delivery and collection during the pandemic meant it was time to move into a bigger premises and that the Grade II listed building, a former ironmongers, presented the perfect opportunity, with room for a cafe.

Bread Source has opened a bakery and cafe at the former Clarkes building in Aylsham. - Credit: Rosie Mills-Smith

The move means the business now has extended hours - with plans to open on Sunday and Monday - as well as the regular 8am to 5pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

Bread Source was set up in 2012 by Steven and Hannah Winter. Their first outlet was on Red Lion Street in Aylsham.

Mr Winter said: "Aylsham has always been a really important part of our business, and the customers, fellow business owners and locals that have all supported us over the last decade have all been incredible.

"As a business, it was always our ambition to expand and give our local community an even better experience.

"I couldn't be more proud of the team that have made this possible, and I hope that the local community continue to enjoy the changes."

Mr Winter also said that the business might expand further in the future, as they are always looking for the right opportunities.

Customers in the cafe at the new Bread Source premises in Aylsham. - Credit: Rosie Mills-Smith

"What really matters to us is sustainable growth and doing the right thing for our existing team and customers," he said.

The bakery has started sponsoring Aylsham St Giles Cricket Club.

"It's these connections and relationships that make business part of communities and we can't wait to do more of this in the future," Mr Winter said.

In February, a fish deli and cocktail bar called M's opened in the former Clarkes building, which was bought by farmer Tim Briscoe in 2018.

Since then, the former ironmongers has seen major renovations with the ground floor was split into three units and the top two floors converted into a boutique hotel with eight bedrooms.

Bread Source is also located at Norwich Market, Marriott Close, Upper St Giles Street and Bridewell Alley in Norwich.