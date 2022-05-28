New woodfired pizza restaurant could open in Norfolk town
A new woodfired pizza restaurant could open in Aylsham - if planners give the thumbs up.
The bid, submitted to Broadland District Council, would see the pizzeria open in the former ironmongers building on Red Lion Street.
The applicant's name is James Hammond and according to planning documents the name of the restaurant could be Normadi's.
A supporting statement says the shop will be a wood-fired pizzeria and wine bar providing take-away service with limited seating inside and on the outside terrace during summer months.
The menu will include wood-fired pizzas, salads and desserts, as well as wine, beer and soft drinks.
A deli counter will sell a selection of cheeses, olive oil and pizza toppings.
The kitchen will also provide the venue for pizza courses and training.
It will employ four full-time and two part-time staff.
Opening hours will be Monday to Sunday 11am to 11pm.
The pizzeria would add to the growing list of new restaurants in Aylsham.