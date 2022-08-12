News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New garden centre shop to open within days

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:50 PM August 12, 2022
Final touches are being put on the new shop at Aylsham Garden Centre. 

Final touches are being put on the new shop at Aylsham Garden Centre. - Credit: Aylsham Garden Centre

The final touches are being put on a new indoor shop space at Aylsham Garden Centre.

The centre in Norwich Road is having its greenhouse space replaced, and its manager, Scott Meadows-Wright, said it would be ready to open by the end of next week. 

Mr Meadows-Wright said: "It's basically a new-build which is replacing the older greenhouse.

"It will be a great asset and improvement to the centre. It will be much warmer in winter, and it will make a big difference to the shopping and retail side of the garden centre."

Scott Meadows-Wright, manager at Aylsham Garden Centre.

Scott Meadows-Wright, manager at Aylsham Garden Centre. - Credit: Aylsham Garden Centre

Mr Meadows-Wright said the new space would play a central role in the site's autumn fair day, which was planned for September 24. 

The fair will raise money for the mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind. 

Brenda and Gary Groucott, who also run Wymondham Garden Centre, took over the Aylsham centre in October 2020 and are planning further improvements.

